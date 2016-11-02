Norwich sweeps Lions, advances to semifinals

NORWICH – The Norwich Purple Tornado put on a show for their fans when they easily handled the Lions of Dryden, sweeping them 3-0.

This quarterfinal match on Nov. 1, featured third seeded Norwich as the host of sixth seeded Dryden.

“(The) girls were very excited to play tonight, their adrenaline was flowing sky high,” said Norwich head coach Shelly Alger. “They had a great time playing and all girls did get a chance to play.”

The easy 3-0 sweep, featured a Norwich team that allowed double digits only once in the three sets – last set. The Tornado girls dominated the game from start to finish claiming wins of 25-9 in the first set, 25-8 in the second set, and 25-12 in the third and final set.