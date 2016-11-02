Milford remains undefeated

NEW BERLIN – The Falcon's of Milford Academy have amassed an unblemished 9-0 record, following their latest win over Nassau Community College.

The matchup against Nassau on Oct. 28, featured a lopsided score in favor of the talented Falcon's; to which Milford won handily 26-6.

Quarterback to receiver magic between Jordan Hiscoe and Brandon Ricketts – respectively – was apparent throughout the game as Hiscoe managed to string together a day going 10-30 for 224 yards and two touchdowns. Remarkably, 146 of those passing yards landed in the hands of Ricketts, as the wide receiver race for one touchdown in the game.