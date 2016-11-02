SHERBURNE—Students of the Sherburne-Earlville drama club have been working extremely hard on their upcoming production. Unexpected Alliances: an Evening of One Act Plays will begin at 7 p.m. November 4 and 5 at the Sherburne-Earlville High School auditorium.

These festivities will be open to the public. Tickets for this event are $5 and will be located at the auditorium door. The show will feature 10 short, one-act plays directed by students of S-E including Kaylee Boise, Colleen Eggers, Marie Moren and Vinny Taylor.