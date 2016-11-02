Oxford Winter Farmers’ Market kicks off third season on November 5

OXFORD –This Saturday, Nov. 5, the Oxford Winter Farmers’ Market will make its return to the St. Paul’s Parish House Community Center on Main Street in Oxford for what promises to be another great winter season for the what has come to be known as one of the best markets in the county.

The winter version of the Oxford Farmers' Market will be held on a monthly basis – the first Saturday of every month, November through April, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., with offerings from more than 20 local vendors, many of whom were in attendance last year.

Throughout the winter months, shoppers will be able to come in out of the cold and find a wide array of fresh produce and herbs; winter root vegetables; organic dairy products; free-range eggs; locally-raised meat; aromatic breads and baked goods fresh from the oven; old-fashioned jams, jellies, and preserves; maple syrup; honey; small-batch natural soaps; and handcrafted items.

The Oxford Winter Farmers’ Market is community-driven, volunteer-led, and vendor-focused. Offering quality, locally produced goods is what has made the Oxford Winter Farmers’ Market a going concern, especially as demand for locally-sourced foods has risen.

While at the market, treat yourself to a freshly-made “Local Lunches” prepared by this season’s Market Chef, John Edick, while Richard and Steve Ellsworth – the renowned Hammerle Hill Fiddlers – fill the Parish House with their old-time tunes.

Every Market will have a theme to highlight local agriculture and seasonal specialties, so be sure to check for special monthly highlights and events.

November 5. —Fresh Fall Bounty

December 3. —Local Gifts by Local Hands

January 7. —Cozy up to the New Year!

February 4. —Sweet & Savory Valentine’s Pairings

March 4. —3rd Annual Community Seed Swap

April 1. —Maple Madness

—Submitted by the Oxford Farmers' Market