Football contest results

This week's winner is David L. Wentworth, of Norwich with 17 correct games chosen. Wentworth won straight out as the sole contestant to correctly choose 17 games on the week.

Weekly game results: 1. Texas 2. Wisconsin 3. Auburn 4. Clemson 5. Stanford 6. Army 7. Oklahoma 8. Michigan 9. Washington 10. Penn State 11. Redskins or Bengals 12. Panthers 13. Texans 14. Saints 15. Jets 16. Patriots 17. Cowboys 18. Broncos 19. Falcons 20. Chiefs. Tie-breaker: Raiders defeated the Buccaneers 30-24.

Sports Editors Note: Due to the tie in the Redskins against the Bengals game in the NFL, everyone received a win for that game. Notably, the mail has been arriving slightly late, hopefully this has been corrected and no on-time post-marked entries arrive later on in the day, Nov. 1.