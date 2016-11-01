Hornet ladies advance after frightful rally for fifth set win

HARPURSVILLE – The Harpursville Hornets will now advance to the quarterfinals of the Class C Section IV tournament after defeated Union Springs 3-2.

Officially kicking of sectional play in the high school varsity volleyball realm, the Harpursville Hornets hosted Union Springs on Halloween night, Oct. 31.

The matchup proved just as nail-biting as the holiday it was played on, going down to the final set on the night to decide which team would continue on in the postseason play, and which team would be sent home.