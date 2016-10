NEW BERLIN The Army Field Band was founded in 1946 and has since performed in all 50 states and 25 foreign countries for audiences totaling over 100 million people. Of the Army Field Band's four performing components, the Concert Band is the oldest and largest, consisting of an elite 65 member instrumental ensemble.

In addition to tours throughout the United States, the Concert Band has travelled and performed in Canada, Mexico, South America, Europe, the Far East, and India.