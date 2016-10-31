Weekend local football results:

Crossovers:

• Oxford (5-4) defeated Deposit-Hancock (3-6) at 50-22.

• Bainbridge-Guilford (4-5) defeated Thomas A. Edison (1-8) at 28-26.

• Norwich (5-4) defeated Greene (6-3) at 9-7.

Section IV Class D semifinals:

• Sidney (6-3) defeated Harpursville-Afton (7-2) at 34-28.

Finished:

• Unadilla Valley did not play – season finished with a 1-7 overall record.

• Sherburne-Earlville did not play – season is finished with a 4-4 overall record.

Sports Editor’s Note: Harpursville-Afton had been disqualified from the sectional playoffs due to a roster issue. They did appeal the decision before Section IV on Friday, Oct. 28. The appeal was won by the Hornets and they did advance to the Section IV Class D semifinals, where they played Sidney. Also with the completion of this past weekend’s slate of games, this marks the end of the 2016 high school football season in Chenango County. There are currently no athletic events scheduled for any schools in the county for Monday, Oct. 31.