Tornado earns win over the Storm as both prepare for postseason play

By: Cameron Turner, Sun Staff Writer
Published: October 31st, 2016

NORWICH – In a non-league friendly matchup to help their respective athletes stay sharp for the upcoming postseason sectional play, the Norwich Tornado and Unadilla Valley Storm volleyball teams squared off with Norwich emerging as the the 3-0 victors.

The game was played in Norwich on Oct. 27, as the ladies of UV attempted to crack into the ranks of Norwich a fellow Chenango County volleyball team, yet a Class B team – UV plays at the Class D level.

However, despite the the respective records, Norwich claimed the 3-0 victory on the day with set wins of 25-17, 25-13, and 25-11.


