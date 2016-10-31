Tornado tops Trojans to end 2016

GREENE – In both of the clubs last time on the field for the fall of 2016, the Norwich Purple Tornado stormed the Greene Trojans for a thrilling defensive 9-7 victory.

“It was one of those nights, it was a very physical game, it was cold and wet. We knew it was going to come down to who took care of the ball and who could be most efficient tonight,” said Norwich head coach Mike Chrystie. “It ended up being a dogfight for both teams, we were pretty evenly matched, and it seems like another Norwich game where it came down right to the end.”

Norwich and Greene were afforded a chance for the matchup, after Greene was bounced from the Class D Section IV postseason when they were upset by Sidney, the sixth seed in the tournament, while Greene was the one seed.

“They’re a very good football team, they were the one-seed in the Class D playoffs, and they got upset last week. So we knew they were going to be a good team, they are very well coached,” said coach Chrystie. “We knew it was going to be a battle, and we prepared like that so we were fortunate enough to come out with a win tonight.”