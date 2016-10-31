Hornets fall to underdog Warriors in Class D semifinals

ENDICOTT – The previously, state ranked 7-1 Hornets of Harpursville-Afton were overcome by a stellar passing attack from the Sidney Warriors, as Sidney claimed the right to advance one round further after defeating the Hornets 34-28.

"At no point this season, did those kids ever quit. There are not many teams that can say that. I've never been prouder of a group of kids," said Harpursville-Afton head coach Tim Petras.

The Hornets were hot off controversy to continue their postseason run, as they were put on hold Thursday, Oct. 27, due to eligibility issues of a player.

However, the Hornets did win their appeal with the Section IV board regarding the issue of an ineligible athlete, and therefore we permitted to advance to the semifinals of the Section IV Class D tournament for high school football, where the sixth seeded Sidney Warriors awaited.