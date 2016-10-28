Tornado runners ready themselves for STAC Championship

By: Cameron Turner, Sun Staff Writer
Published: October 28th, 2016

MARATHON – The Norwich varsity cross country team finished out their regular season with a trip to the Marathon Cross Country Invitational, where the Tornado runners on the boys side finished fifth out of small schools with 133 points and 12th overall with 322 points; Norwich would only have one girl runner in the invitational.

Winning the guys side on Oct. 22, was West Genesee's David Leff who ran a 16:40.9 for the best time on the day, however, Norwich's Ben Ericksen would sneak into the top 20 with 19th place finish with his time of 17:46.0.


