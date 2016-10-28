Bobcats make it three in a row with win over Moravia

MORAVIA – The Bainbridge-Guilford varsity football team – once one of Chenango County's 0-5 teams – has now advanced their record to 3-5 after they handily defeated Moravia on the road, winning 28-14.

“It was 40 degrees, wet, and windy so we only threw two times,” said B-G head coach Israel Lorimer. “It was a lot of Austin (Carr), and a lot of Bailey (Hotaling).”

B-G boasted an impressive running game in the matchup last Friday, Oct. 21, as Carr finished as the Bobcats top rusher with 134 yards on the ground and three touchdowns, with running back Bailey Hotaling trailing Carr with his nine carries for 107 yards and strike of his own.

However, the easy 28-14 win for B-G didn’t start as easily as one would expect. Moravia received the ball first in the game and opened up the contest with a long roughly eight minute drive for the score – Jordan Crossgrove ran the ball in from three yards out.