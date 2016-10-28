Norwich defeats Greene football

Tracie Vinal Photo

Pictured is Norwich's number 1, Cole Rifanburg, running the ball against the Greene Trojan's in last nights, Oct. 28, matchup. Norwich would earn the tight win over Greene by a score of 9-7 to close out both the Tornado and Trojan's season. Notably on the night Norwich's varsity volleyball team defeated Unadilla Valley at home by a score of 3-0, in a non-league matchup that was played in the hopes of keep both sectional-bound teams sharp in their downtime. A full writeup will appear on both the Norwich against Greene football game as well as the Norwich against Unadilla Valley volleyball game in Monday's edition, Oct. 31, of The Evening Sun.