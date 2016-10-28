Hornets face controversy after advancing to Section IV semifinals

HARPURSVILLE – The Harpursville-Afton varsity football team – one of Section IV's prize gems, siting at eighth in the state with a 7-1 record – will now be put on ice following their latest dominating win over Walton.

The Section IV Class D quarterfinal matchup last weekend, on Saturday, Oct. 22, featured the Hornets hosting the visiting Walton Warriors – to which Hapursville-Afton ran away with the game.

Notably, the Hornets had been coming off a huge 23-0 upset loss to Greene, where they lost the division title to the Trojans. However, a rebound game against Walton where they dominated from start to finish, winning 53-8 truly was a statement win.

The Hornets amassed 46 unanswered points in the playoff game last Saturday before Walton was able to find the end zone for the first, and subsequently the last time.