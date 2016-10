NORWICH – What would the 18th annual Norwich Pumpkin Festival be without some lavishly carved pumpkins?

Mark Ross and Riis Gramstad are no strangers to the art of pumpkin carving. Ross originally took an interest in pumpkin carving as a high school student nearly a decade ago after watching a video of the process that showed the creation of an intricately carved pumpkin. Around five years ago, he got his close friend Gramstad into the craft as well.