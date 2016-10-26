Unadilla Valley gets their long-awaited first victory of the season

Sports Editor's Note: In a previous article written about the Unadilla Valley varsity football team, a senior's name was spelled incorrectly. The correct spelling of said senior is Nicholas Bonnano.

NEW BERLIN – An offensive explosion for both Unadilla Valley and visiting Sauquoit Valley sputtered out following the first quarter as the more consistent Storm team earned their first win in 2016, defeating SV 42-28.

Following the first half in last Friday's matchup on Oct. 21, the game looked to be a high scoring affair with Unadilla Valley racking up 27 points in the opening quarter, only to be bested by Sauquoit Valley who scored 28. That is when it all changed for the Storm.