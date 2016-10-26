National Wrestling HOF – Upstate New York Chapter inducts S-E grad Jim Carrier

SHERBURNE – Former Sherburne-Earlville wrestler, Jim Carrier has recently been inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for the 2016 Upstate New York Chapter.

The 20th annual ceremony was held on Sept. 18, as the hall inducted 10 new members into their ranks. Some of the previous Chenango County wrestlers and coaches to be inducted include: Sam Elia, Frank Giltner, Don Kovalchik, Dan Wickham and Al Scheer.

However, for the newest member, Carrier enjoyed a solid wrestling career at Sherburne-Earlville high school under the tutelage of Hall of Fame Coach (2009) Pete Hausrath.

“Jim was a true team leader and one of the hardest working wrestlers that we had in the wrestling room. He exemplified and was guided by our motto of 'Pride, Loyalty and Fortitude',” Coach Hausrath was quoted saying.