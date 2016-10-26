Chenango County playoff wrap-up and what's next

Frank Speziale Photo

In Tuesday’s edition, Oct. 25, of The Evening Sun there was an incorrect spelling of a name. The above swimmer is Norwich’s Emerson Burton.

Football:

• Harpursville-Afton (7-1 overall) plays next on Saturday, Oct. 28, vs. Sidney (5-3 overall) at 3 p.m. at Ty Cobb Stadium in Endicott in the Section IV Class D semifinals.

• Greene (6-2 overall) lost to Sidney in the quarterfinals of the Section IV Class D Championships by a score of 32-23.

Volleyball:

• Norwich plays next on Nov. 1, home vs. Dryden at 5:30 p.m. in the Section IV Class B Championships.

• Bainbridge-Guilford (15-0 overall) plays next on Tuesday, Nov. 1, home vs. the winner of Moravia vs. Walton in the Section IV Class C Championships.

• Unadilla Valley (11-4 overall) plays next on Thursday, Nov. 3, home vs. the winner of Candor vs. Hancock in the Section IV Class D Championships.

• Oxford (8-4 overall) plays next on Thursday, Nov. 3, home vs. Delhi in the Section IV Class D Championships.

Tennis:

• Norwich's doubles duo of Makenzie Maynard and Caroline Stewart will advance to the NYS Championship tournament on Saturday, Sept. 29, at 12 p.m. at the Sound Shore Tennis Center in Port Chester, New York.

Soccer:

• Greene boys soccer (11-4-1 overall) played Trumansburg (14-3 overall) on Oct. 25, at 3:30 p.m. at Trumansburg in the Section IV Class C Championships.

• Bainbridge-Guilford boys soccer (9-4-2 overall) played Lansing (15-3 overall) on Oct. 25, at 3:30 p.m. in the Section IV Class C Championships.

• Bainbridge-Guilford girls soccer lost to Lansing in the quarterfinals of Section IV Class C Championships by a score of 4-0.

• Unadilla Valley girls soccer lost to Elmira-Notre Dame in the quarterfinals of the Section IV Class C Championships by a score of 5-1.

Field Hockey:

• Greene (9-6 overall) played Whitney Point (14-1 overall) on Oct. 25, at 5 p.m. in Greene in the semifinals of the Section IV Class C Championships.

• Afton (8-6 overall) play Deposit (16-1 overall) Oct. 25, at 3:30 p.m. in Deposit in the semifinals of the Section IV Class C Championships.

Swimming:

• Norwich (5-3 overall) will advance to the the preliminary round of the Section IV meet on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at Waverly.

Sports Editor’s note: Stay tuned for later editions of The Evening Sun for an article on each of these teams – if it has not already appeared.