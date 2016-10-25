Oxford IC² entrepreneurship series slated for next week

OXFORD—The second installment of eight public symposiums targeting would-be entrepreneurs has been slated for next Tuesday at the Oxford Academy High School.

Titled 'So You Think You Want to Be an Entrepreneur?' the open-to-the-public event will take place on November 1 beginning at 6:30 p.m in the Oxford Academy High School multipurpose room.

As part of a two-year Innovation Series sponsored by The Oxford IC², the program offers free monthly events held locally for entrepreneurs and those thinking about entrepreneurship in greater Chenango County. This event compliments earlier workshops, but previous attendance is not required, and organizers insist that all in the community are welcome, including both students and adults.