Trojans defeat Black Knights

GREENE – The Greene Varsity Swim Team took on Windsor earlier this month, earning them a five-point win over the visiting team.

Nicole Flohr for Greene finished first in the girls 100 yard freestyle with a time of 1:00.55, with Windsor’s Mikayla Sotak just behind with a time of 1:00.78. Greene’s Kailey Yanusas completed in 1:03.38.

While Windsor’s Taylor Christensen dominated the 100 yard butterfly with her time of 1:12.70, Greene’s Ciara Gunderson and Ella Prindle did earn points for their team, with times of 1:26.00 and 1:41.63, respectively.