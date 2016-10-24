Crimson Knights boys soccer finishes 2016 season with two losses

By: Cameron Turner, Sun Staff Writer
Published: October 24th, 2016

HARPURSVILLE – The combined team of Hapursville-Afton have finished their 2016 slate of games with a record of 1-15.

With the two final losses coming at the hands of Unatego who won 4-3 and Windsor who won 5-0.

Unatego earned the slight win over the Hornets on Oct. 11, taking the halftime lead of 3-2. Uantego manged their offensive attack throughout the game, producing 30 shots on goal and six corners compared to 12 shots and three corners for the Hornets.

With 1-1 second half score, the final scoreline would be moved to 4-3, as Unatego fed heavily off of Zach Carey who found the Crimson Knights net three times in the contest. Unatego's Callum Scott added an additional goal, while Josh Treffiessen added two assists.


