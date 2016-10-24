Norwich comes home with another solid outing for Cross Country

WHITNEY POINT – The boys and girls varsity athletes on the Tornado cross country teams led by example for the younger junior varsity and modified athletes who accompanied the Tornado for the Whitney Point Invitational.

The 3.1 course was traversed magnificently once again by senior Ben Ericksen. Ericksen led the Tornado athletes overall with his second place finish in the mens varsity standings, helping to ensure that Norwich came home with a team first place on the boys side.

Ericksen managed a time of 17:54.3 for his second place spot. In first, defeating Ericksen was Johnson City's Robert Fox, who edged Ericksen out with his time of 17:49.2.