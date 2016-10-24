Norwich comes home with another solid outing for Cross Country

By: Cameron Turner, Sun Staff Writer
Published: October 24th, 2016

WHITNEY POINT – The boys and girls varsity athletes on the Tornado cross country teams led by example for the younger junior varsity and modified athletes who accompanied the Tornado for the Whitney Point Invitational.

The 3.1 course was traversed magnificently once again by senior Ben Ericksen. Ericksen led the Tornado athletes overall with his second place finish in the mens varsity standings, helping to ensure that Norwich came home with a team first place on the boys side.

Ericksen managed a time of 17:54.3 for his second place spot. In first, defeating Ericksen was Johnson City's Robert Fox, who edged Ericksen out with his time of 17:49.2.


There's more to this story! You're only seeing 25% of the story. Subscribe now to get immediate access to the rest of the story as well as our whole online offering.

Today's Other Stories


© 2016 Snyder Communications/The Evening Sun
29 Lackawanna Avenue, Norwich, NY 13815 - (607) 334-3276
We're on Facebook