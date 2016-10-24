Lady Storm prepare for Sectionals after taking home fifth in MAC

NEW BERLIN – The Unadilla Valley Storm varsity volleyball team proved they are one of the better teams in the area after dominating their way to be named the winner of 5-8 teams in MAC.

UV who was coming off a win against Deposit at 3-0, hosted Walton on and defeated the Warriors 3-1.

The Storm jumped out to a solid 2-0 start when they downed the Warriors in the first two sets at 25-18 and 25-12. In what was looking to be a sweep for UV early on, the Warriors changed that notion with a third set win at 25-19. However, despite dropping the third set the lady Storm closed out the victory with a 25-17 fourth set win.