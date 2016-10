BAINBRIDGE Bainbridge-Guilford continues their miraculous run in the varsity volleyball world as they still remain undefeated, and now have claimed the MAC league title as their own.

The undefeated Bobcats hosted Harpursville-Afton this past Friday, Oct. 21, in what proved to be not much of a championship caliber matchup. The lady Bobcats emerged MAC champions for 2016 after they swept the Hornets by a score of 3-0, defeating them by scores of 25-23, 25-8 and 25-13.