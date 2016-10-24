UV and B-G fall victim to higher seeds in sectional quarterfinals

CHENANGO COUNTY – Following a win for both teams – Bainbridge-Guilford and Unadilla Valley in the first round of the Section IV Class C tournament – both girls varsity soccer Chenango County teams fell victim to their higher seeded opponents in the quarter finals.

• Unadilla Valley fought a valiant fight in their quarterfinal matchup with number two seeded Elmira-Notre Dame on Oct. 22. UV fell behind in scoring however, when Elmira-Notre Dame took a 3-1 halftime lead. The halftime lead proved too much for the lady Storm as they succumbed to Elmira-Notre Dame who found the UV net two more times in the second half to take the score to 5-1.