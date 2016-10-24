Trojans boys soccer advances to sectional semifinals

GREENE – The Greene boys soccer team proved their worth when they made short work of visiting Spencer-VanEtten-Candor winning 2-1.

Taking the 1-0 lead in the matchup, Kevin Halsteter took the through pass from Brandon Whitaker in for the score with 26:14 left in the period.

Spencer-VanEtten would tie the quarterfinal match with a strike of their own in the second half, as Travis Holman sent the ball into the Trojan net off a deflected ball on a direct kick – essentially resulting in a Greene own goal.