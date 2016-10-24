Trojans blank Hornets to move onto sectional semifinals

By: Cameron Turner, Sun Staff Writer
Published: October 24th, 2016

GREENE – The fourth seeded Lady Trojans of Greene hosted fifth seeded Harpursville in the quarterfinals of the Class C Section IV championships, emerging the victors by a score of 3-0.

The shutout at home on Oct. 20, featured a Trojan team who's offense was clicking on al cylinders, outshooting the Hornets 10 to three, while Greene also managed eight penalty corners to Harpursville's one.

Senior Katie Anderson of Greene was the first to reach the back of the net for the lady Trojans when she took an assist from Alyssa Sands with 20:37 left in the first half in for the score – lifting Greene to a 1-0 halftime lead.


