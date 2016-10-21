A look at the offices that will be appearing on the 11-08-2016 General Election ballot:

President/Vice President -
• Hillary Clinton/Tim Kaine (D)
• Donald J. Trump/Michael R. Pence (R)
• Jill Stein/Ajamu Baraka (Green)
• Gary Johnson/Bill Weld (I)
United States Senator -
• Charles E. Schumer (D)
• Wendy Long (R)
• Robin Laverne Wilson (Green)
• Alex Merced (Libertarian)
Representatives in Congress 22nd District -
• Kim A. Myers (D)
• Claudia Tenney (R)
• Martin Babinec (I)
State Senator 51st District -
• Jermaine Bagnall-Graham (D)
• James L. Seward (R)
State Senator 52nd District -
• Sharon Bell (D)
• Frederick J. Akshar, II (R)
Member of Assembly 122nd District -
• Clifford W. Crouch (R)
Member of Assembly 126th District -
• Diane M. Dwire (D)
• Gary D. Finch (R)
Town of German – Justice -
• John DeMonte
Town of German – Council to fill Vacancy, 3 year term -
• Stella Penny Lum (D)
• Christine M. White (R)
• Hugh R. McDonald (I)
Town of Greene – Justice -
• Alta Martin (R)
Town of Guilford – Justice -
• R. Bruce Winsor (R)
Town of McDonough – Justice -
• Nelson J. Lucier (R)
Town of Norwich – Assessor Unexpired term through 12-31-2017 -
• Keith A. Reynolds (R)
Town of Norwich – Superintendent of Highways to fill Vacancy, 1 year term -
• Barry D. Christophersen (R)
• Kenneth M. Campbell, Jr. (I)
• Michael P. Gibbon (I)
Town of Plymouth – Council to fill Vacancy 1 year term -
• Eric R. Jones (Conservative)
• Gladys C. Branagan (I)
Town of Preston – Justice -
• Thomas P. Hosford (R)
Town of Sherburne – Library Trustee -
• (Write-in)
Town of Smithville – Justice -
• Jordan R. Lilley (R)