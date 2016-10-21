A look at the offices that will be appearing on the 11-08-2016 General Election ballot:

President/Vice President -

• Hillary Clinton/Tim Kaine (D)

• Donald J. Trump/Michael R. Pence (R)

• Jill Stein/Ajamu Baraka (Green)

• Gary Johnson/Bill Weld (I)

United States Senator -

• Charles E. Schumer (D)

• Wendy Long (R)

• Robin Laverne Wilson (Green)

• Alex Merced (Libertarian)

Representatives in Congress 22nd District -

• Kim A. Myers (D)

• Claudia Tenney (R)

• Martin Babinec (I)

State Senator 51st District -

• Jermaine Bagnall-Graham (D)

• James L. Seward (R)

State Senator 52nd District -

• Sharon Bell (D)

• Frederick J. Akshar, II (R)

Member of Assembly 122nd District -

• Clifford W. Crouch (R)

Member of Assembly 126th District -

• Diane M. Dwire (D)

• Gary D. Finch (R)

Town of German – Justice -

• John DeMonte

Town of German – Council to fill Vacancy, 3 year term -

• Stella Penny Lum (D)

• Christine M. White (R)

• Hugh R. McDonald (I)

Town of Greene – Justice -

• Alta Martin (R)

Town of Guilford – Justice -

• R. Bruce Winsor (R)

Town of McDonough – Justice -

• Nelson J. Lucier (R)

Town of Norwich – Assessor Unexpired term through 12-31-2017 -

• Keith A. Reynolds (R)

Town of Norwich – Superintendent of Highways to fill Vacancy, 1 year term -

• Barry D. Christophersen (R)

• Kenneth M. Campbell, Jr. (I)

• Michael P. Gibbon (I)

Town of Plymouth – Council to fill Vacancy 1 year term -

• Eric R. Jones (Conservative)

• Gladys C. Branagan (I)

Town of Preston – Justice -

• Thomas P. Hosford (R)

Town of Sherburne – Library Trustee -

• (Write-in)

Town of Smithville – Justice -

• Jordan R. Lilley (R)