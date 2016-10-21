Oxford Police host med take-back, Truth Pharm discussion

OXFORD — On Saturday, Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., the Village of Oxford Police Department in association with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) will give the public its twelfth opportunity in six years to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs.

OPD urges anyone with any amount expired, unused or unwanted medications – including opiates - Bring your pills for disposal to the Oxford Police Department at 20 LaFayette Park in the Village of Oxford during the tack-back event.

At a opioid epidemic presentation and roundtable hosted by the Oxford Police Department, Truth Pharm and Oxford Academy on Thursday evening, Officer Cole Samsel explained how today's addicted youths—some as young as age 12—often segue from legal superscription medications to hard drug usage.