Final Saturday in the Park: Harvest Series of the season

NORWICH – The last 'Saturday in the Park: Harvest Series' of the season will be taking place this Saturday, October 22, from 9 a.m. – noon in Norwich's West Park.

In recognition of the final event of the season, there will be a chicken barbecue taking place in the park hosted by Ontario Hotel, Krispy Kreme donuts for sale as a Holy Family fundraiser, and an inaugural soup competition where local restaurants will be submitting their soups to be judged by a panel of celebrity judges. After judging at 10:30 a.m., the soups will be handed out to everyone in attendance.