Man accused of animal neglect fined, no jail time

NORTH NORWICH – In what one local dog control officer called 'the worst case he has ever worked', a Johnson City man received a 60-day suspended sentence after being convicted of two misdemeanor counts of animal neglect.

In late January, 2016, members of the Chenango County Sheriff's Office were alerted to a suspected case of animal cruelty at a residence on Whaupaunaucau Road, in North Norwich.

Assisted by North Norwich dog control officer Matt Bates, and Sherburne dog control officer Rick Crowell, authorities arrived to a horrific scene.

Bates and Crowell, along with the sheriff’s deputies, found seven dogs down in a wooded area behind a residence belonging to then-35-year-old Anthony Thompson. The dogs were all allegedly chained with short logging chains.

In an earlier article published in The Evening Sun, on Feb. 9, Bates is quoted as saying, “they (the dogs) had no water or food. One dog was licking ice (just) to get fluid in them. It is just something you don’t see around here, something I would never picture seeing. The worst case I have ever worked, it is just really disturbing.”