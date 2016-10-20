Norwich boasts four golfers who are named to elite STAC lists

By: Cameron Turner, Sun Staff Writer
Published: October 20th, 2016

NORWICH – The Norwich Purple Tornado has once again seen a productive year on the greens, as four standouts have joined for the second year in a row a list of elites.

Norwich's Ryan Johnson, a senior, has been named All-Conference following his 2016 campaign. Johnson averaged +1.30, an improvement from last years selection average of +1.8.

In the All-Division standings, Norwich enjoyed three of their top golfers being named to this list. Norwich's Brenon Maynard, a senior; Alex Gage, a sophomore; and Nate Scheer, a senior; were each selected following their stellar seasons in 2016.


