NHS Breast Cancer Awareness Fundraiser set for this weekend

By: Grady Thompson, Sun Staff Writer
Published: October 20th, 2016

NORWICH – Norwich High School's Pep Club has organized their third annual Breast Cancer Awareness Day to take place on Friday, Oct. 21. Students will be wearing pink in school in an effort to raise awareness around all forms of cancer, and breast cancer in particularly.

Since Homecoming, Oct. 7, the Pep Club has been selling pink t-shirts for 15 dollars apiece, and 100 percent of profits will be donated to a person in the community who is affected by disease. Norwich students have rallied this year to raise three times the funds that they have in year's past in response to a staff member's tenacious and admirable battle with breast cancer.


