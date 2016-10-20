Community rallies around Norwich girls varsity basketball coach

NORWICH – Norwich City School District's monthly Board of Education meeting on Wednesday night, Oct. 19, was held in front of a room full of spectators who were eager to play a part in the Board's decision of passing the personnel recommendations for sports coaches in the upcoming winter season, particularly in the reappointment of Norwich girls varsity basketball head coach Josh Bennett.

Thirteen people spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting offering their support of Bennett, as well as their two-cents on how they believe the Board should come to make informed decisions. In consideration of the large amount of attendees, the Board passed a motion to move the public comment portion ahead of the personnel recommendations on the agenda in order to hear everybody's opinion.

Norwich Athletic Director Joe Downey was among the first of the speakers, saying, “I am here to address a potentially flawed process in regards to the annual coaching appointments–appointments that are made by me, given to the Superintendent, and are then forwarded to the Board.”