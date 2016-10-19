Speedster Stirone runs for 271 and three touchdowns in loss for UV on senior night

NEW BERLIN – In a game that featured two star studded running games the Unadilla Valley Storm found themselves up late on the then 4-2 Walton Warriors as the winless Unadilla Valley allowed their first potential win to slip away off a long rushing strike on senior night.

Walton's Austin Brooker ripped off a 58 yard run to the house late in the fourth quarter for the go-ahead score, taking Walton to the 40-36 lead. Although Unadilla Valley managed an impressive 16-points in the fourth quarter as they tried to stave off the Warriors backs, Walton would amass a 22-points in the road win.

Before any action could get underway, Unadilla Valley honored their 11 graduating seniors: Michael Turner, Mason Mikalunas, Mike Smith, Jared White, Cameron Ferguson, and Matthew Turner, Scott Wood, Austin Ray, Caleb Simons, Nicholas Bonanna, and Robert Sponable.

Prior to the collapse at home late in the fourth, UV showed some fire in the three quarters previously played. After surrendering an early touchdown in the first quarter to Walton off a Josh Johnson four yard run, Unadilla Valley let loose their workhorse, Payton Stirone.