Bobcats topple previously undefeated Unatego

BAINBRIDGE – Two on-side kicks, a great return game, winning the turnover battle, solid punts, and a great rushing attack and defense all contributed to Bainbridge-Guilford upsetting 13th in the state ranked Unatego, winning 25-7.

The Bainbridge-Guilford Bobcats had only defeated the then 0-6 UV Storm when they readied themselves to host the 13th ranked 6-0 Unatego Spartans for a homecoming and senior night matchup. Prior to the start of the game, B-G recognized their nine graduating seniors: Austin Carr, Bailey Hotaling, Austin Rowe, Nick Decker, Kameron Sickler, Jesse Micha-Hurlburt, Owen Lambrecht, Jesse Palmatier, and Zach Ouimet.

What ensued following the festivities surrounding homecoming and the senior night celebrations was one of the major upsets in New York State Class D high school football this past weekend, Oct. 14.

Following a phenomenal kick-return from Ben Bivar for 36 yards to start the game – to which B-G head coach Israel Lorimer credits as the spark that ignited his team – the Bobcats strung together a lengthy drive before Evan Hyzer hit a slant route to a wide open Ouimet for the go ahead touchdown. The Bobcats would not look back the rest of the game.

Up 7-0, the Bobcats defense helped earn the win early on with a big stop on the ensuing drive from the Spartans, stuffing them, allowing their offense to take back over – to which, following another solid drive, Carr took the ball in on the ground for a five yard touchdown.