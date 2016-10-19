Hornets advance to MAC league finals after stinging Oxford

HARPURSVILLE – The Harpursville-Afton Hornets varsity volleyball team will now advance to the MAC league championship to face off against undefeated Bainbridge-Guilford, following their semi-final win over Oxford at 3-0.

The shutout of the lady Blackhawks on Oct. 18, featured a second seed Harpursville-Afton team that allowed third seed Oxford to only reach 18 points in a set once. The Hornets won the first set in what proved to be the closest margin the match, winning 25-18. Following the 1-0 lead, Harpursville tacked on two more set wins by the scores of 25-12 and 25-17.