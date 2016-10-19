Blue Devils make it 18 in a row with win over Tornado

BINGHAMTON – The number one in the state for Class B high school football, Chenango Forks Blue Devils made short work of the Norwich Tornado with a 34-0 this past Saturday, moving to 7-0 on the year and now winning 18 games in a row.

“They’re a good team, I have to give them all the credit. They outplayed us,” said Norwich head coach Mike Chrystie. “I think our kids truly believed we could play with them. We knew we would have to play a near perfect game to play with a team like that. It didn’t end that way, but I am proud of our kids for not giving up, and proud of them for fighting until the end.”

Surprisingly, the Blue Devils would be caught on their heels early in the game, when Norwich took the opening drive down to Chenango Forks one yard line. This five minute long, impressive drive nearly ended with a touchdown for the Tornado, however, they could not punch it in, instead electing to go for the points on fourth down, resulting in an interception. This would mark the last time that Norwich managed a drive that reached inside Chenango Forks 20 yard line.

“We took the ball and rove right down inside their on e on the first drive, we had five first downs and took over five minutes off the clock. We had a good mix of passes and runs, then we got inside the one and just couldn’t punch it in,” said coach Chrystie. “The one thing I told the players before the game is we are not going to be intimidated by them, we are not going to be sacred. I don’t think we were, they were just the better team on Saturday, I honestly don’t think were scared to be on the field with them, and I think that is a good sign for things to come.”