Football contest results:

This week's winner is Jay Ingerto, of Smyrna with 14 correct games chosen. Wentworth won the tie-breaker with three other contestants, winning due to hist closest guess in the game where he chose the Washington State to defeat UCLA, while guessing a total point score of 51, making him the closest to the correct score of 48 points.

Weekly game results: 1. Chenango Forks 2. Oxford 3. Greene 4. Holland-Patent 5. Bainbridge-Guilford 6. Walton 7. Alabama 8. North Carolina 9. Arkansas 10. Ohio State 11. Army 12. Syracuse 13. Stanford 14. Redskins 15. Patriots 16. Giants 17. Texans 18. Seahawks 19. Titans 20. Chiefs. Tie-breaker: Washington State defeated UCLA 27-21.