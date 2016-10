JOHNSON CITY – Coming off a long weekend tournament, and with little rest in between, Norwich varsity volleyball showed their grit with a Monday evening win over Johnson City.

Norwich traveled to Johnson City on Monday, Oct. 17, taking the win from the Wildcats of JC at 3-1.

“It was a fairly even match, lots of volleying back and forth,” said Norwich coach Shelly Alger.

Norwich claimed their first hard fought win of the night taking the first set over JC at 25-21.