Lady Bobcats win Dryden tournament

DRYDEN – Remaining undefeated all the way through 2016's regular season, Bainbridge-Guilford's varsity volleyball team has solidified itself as a force in the volleyball landscape – emerging as tournament champions this past weekend.

Of the 15 total teams present at the weekend tournament, Saturday, Oct. 15, the Bobcats emerged undefeated on the day. The day began with pool play – five teams divided into three sub divisions essentially. The pool's were divided as follows: Pool one: Norwich, Ithaca, Trumansburg, Whitney Point and Union Springs. Pool two: Chenango Forks, Southern Cayuga, Waverly, Windsor, and Lansing. Pool three: Bainbridge-Guilford, Spencer-VanEtten, Watkins Glen, Dryden, and Moravia.