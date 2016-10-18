Lady Storm return to winning ways on senior night

NEW BERLIN – The ladies of the Unadilla Valley varsity volleyball team gathered their family and fans together for quite the show this past Friday evening, Oct. 14, when they hosted Hancock on senior night and won 3-1.

Prior to the first serve, Unadilla recognized their six graduating seniors: Megan Carpenter, Bailey Miller, Keana Schrag, Shannon MacIntyre, Tia Peck, Sara Nogaret, and Gina Delsontro.

“My starting group came out strong in set one. We were serving tough and were able to get our offense going early on, which has been difficult for us at times this season,” said Unadilla Valley head coach Bridget McHugh.