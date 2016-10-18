Oxford man who went on burglary spree sentenced to six years

By: Kieran Coffey, Sun Staff Writer
Published: October 18th, 2016

NORWICH – An Oxford man who went on a spree of burglaries across the Southern Tier was sentenced to a six-year term in the New York State Department of Corrections Monday, Oct. 17.

28-year-old Nicholas N. Neer entered a plea of guilty to one count of burglary in the second degree in Chenango County Court, and was sentenced as a predicate felon.

After he was sworn in, Neer admitted guilt to unlawfully entering a residence on Painter Hill Road, in the Town of Greene, and stealing multiple items from within, including two compound bows. When questioned about the incident by Judge Frank B. Revoir, Neer said that he kicked in the front door of the home, and along with another individual, proceeded to steal the items listed in his indictment.


