Norwich City Schools to save $200k annually with building upgrades

NORWICH – The Norwich City School District recently completed the installation of an advanced LED lighting system in their buildings which is said to save the district more than $200,000 per year, according to NCSD Deputy Superintendent Robert Wightman.

More than 3,000 LED lights deemed 'state-of-the-art and exceptionally efficient' were installed throughout the district. The new LED lights are capable of adapting to the specific needs of a classroom as they are integrated through an advanced lighting system.