Norwich City Schools to save $200k annually with building upgrades

By: Grady Thompson, Sun Staff Writer
Published: October 18th, 2016

NORWICH – The Norwich City School District recently completed the installation of an advanced LED lighting system in their buildings which is said to save the district more than $200,000 per year, according to NCSD Deputy Superintendent Robert Wightman.

More than 3,000 LED lights deemed 'state-of-the-art and exceptionally efficient' were installed throughout the district. The new LED lights are capable of adapting to the specific needs of a classroom as they are integrated through an advanced lighting system.


There's more to this story! You're only seeing 33% of the story. Subscribe now to get immediate access to the rest of the story as well as our whole online offering.

Today's Other Stories


© 2016 Snyder Communications/The Evening Sun
29 Lackawanna Avenue, Norwich, NY 13815 - (607) 334-3276
We're on Facebook