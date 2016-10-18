Congressional candidate Tenney to speak at Bainbridge Town Hall

BAINBRIDGE – 22nd Congressional District candidate Claudia Tenney will be speaking at the Bainbridge Town Hall this Friday, Oct. 21, at 6:30 p.m.

Following the disquisition there will be a time reserved for questions and answers as well as interaction with Assemblywoman Tenney.

Tenney is one of the Republican candidates running for the Congressional District 22 seat that is currently held by Rep. Richard Hanna. Congressional District 22 covers eight counties, including all of Chenango, Madison, and Cortland Counties, as well as the majority of Broome County.