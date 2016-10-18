Congressional candidate Tenney to speak at Bainbridge Town Hall

By: Grady Thompson, Sun Staff Writer
Published: October 18th, 2016

BAINBRIDGE – 22nd Congressional District candidate Claudia Tenney will be speaking at the Bainbridge Town Hall this Friday, Oct. 21, at 6:30 p.m.

Following the disquisition there will be a time reserved for questions and answers as well as interaction with Assemblywoman Tenney.

Tenney is one of the Republican candidates running for the Congressional District 22 seat that is currently held by Rep. Richard Hanna. Congressional District 22 covers eight counties, including all of Chenango, Madison, and Cortland Counties, as well as the majority of Broome County.


There's more to this story! You're only seeing 28% of the story. Subscribe now to get immediate access to the rest of the story as well as our whole online offering.

Today's Other Stories


© 2016 Snyder Communications/The Evening Sun
29 Lackawanna Avenue, Norwich, NY 13815 - (607) 334-3276
We're on Facebook