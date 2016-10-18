6 On The Square brings back Rod Picott for Lions fundraiser

By: Matthew White, Sun Staff Writer
Published: October 18th, 2016

OXFORD – Several years have passed since performer Rod Picott last took the stage at Oxford's 6 On the Square, but a recent swell in popularity in his brand of Americana has brought him back. A local favorite, Picott is slated to perform beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, for the 6 On The Square's Oxford Lions Club FUNdraiser event.

Nearly two decades ago, Picott laid down his work belt in his home state of Maine, picked up an acoustic guitar, and put a permanent end to his gig as a sheet rock hanger. He'd been writing music in private for years, but it was 2001's Tiger Tom Dixon's Blues — a debut album that bridged the gap between folk and Americana — that officially introduced him as a singer/songwriter, kick starting one of the more acclaimed careers in modern-day roots music.


There's more to this story! You're only seeing 42% of the story. Subscribe now to get immediate access to the rest of the story as well as our whole online offering.

Today's Other Stories


© 2016 Snyder Communications/The Evening Sun
29 Lackawanna Avenue, Norwich, NY 13815 - (607) 334-3276
We're on Facebook