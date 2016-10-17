Internationally acclaimed field band to visit Unadilla Valley school

UNADILLA VALLEY - The internationally acclaimed United States Army Field Band of Washington, D.C., will continue it’s long history of presenting free public performances when it appears at the Unadilla Valley Central School Gym in New Berlin on Friday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. The concert is sponsored by The New Berlin Art Forum and Elm Street Consulting and free tickets, which are required, are available until Friday, Oct. 21 at the libraries in New Berlin, South New Berlin, Edmeston, and Morris, as well as at the New Berlin and Norwich Service Pharmacies, and at the Unadilla Valley Central School District Office. Tickets are also available by emailing your request to info@newberlinartforum.org.

As the premier touring musical representative for the United States Army, the Field Band travels thousands of miles each year throughout the nation and abroad, keeping the will of the American people behind the members of the armed forces and supporting diplomatic efforts around the world. Since its formation in 1946, the Field Band has appeared in all 50 states and in more than 30 countries on four continents.

Along with the Soldiers’ Chorus, which was founded in 1957, this 65-member Concert Band presents a powerful and diverse program of marches, overtures, popular music, patriotic selections, and instrumental and vocal solos. A music critic for the Boston Globe called a Field Band performance “a cause to stand up and cheer.”

Past performance highlights include World War II 50th anniversary commemorations in the United States and Europe, Presidential Inaugural Parades, the rededication of the Statue of Liberty, nationally televised broadcasts on Memorial Day and the Fourth of July, and the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City. Joint concerts with many of the nation’s leading orchestras, including the Boston Pops, Detroit Symphony Orchestra, and Cincinnati Pops, have received rave reviews.

The Field Band’s members, selected by highly competitive audition, represent some of the finest musical talent in America. More than five decades as the military’s most traveled musicians have earned them the title, “The Musical Ambassadors of the Army.”

For additional information about the Field Band and other performances sponsored by The New Berlin Art Forum, please visit their website at www.newberlinartforum.org.

-Kieran Coffey