Ericksen wins, Jeffrey second at Cole Park

BINGHAMTON – The 3.1 mile course at Cole Park was dominated by Norwich on the top end, with an overall victory coming from senior Ben Ericksen and a second place from Nicole Jeffrey.

Ericksen finished first out of 75 runners with a best time of 17:35, continuing his dominant senior year.

Following Ericksen for Norwich was Marcus Cashman in third place with a time of 18:12, Noah Bufalini in ninth with a time of 19:06, Nick Loscavio in 11th with a 19:14, Stanton Baker in 23rd with a 20:04, O'Rion Slater in 24th with a 20:13, Michael Cardoza in 31st with a 20:59, John Matlack-Grey in 33rd with a 21:09, Chris Barton in 34th with a 21:13, Kody Harrison in 40th with a 21:33, Zayn Harper in 48th with a 22:56, and Jacob Russell in 55th with a 23:33.