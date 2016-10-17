Norwich takes second; Maynard and Stewart crowned as sectional champions

APALACHIN – The commanding lead that home team Vestal gained after the first day of the Section IV Class B varsity tennis tournament proved too much for Norwich to overcome, as they took home a second place team finish, on the backs of newly crowned sectional champions Makenzie Maynard and Caroline Stewart.

Vestal claimed the top spot in team play, defeating Norwich by 15 points earning the sectional title by a score of 44 to 29.

“Vestals depth in singles was the difference in the tournament. Both of the singles players from Vestal made it to the finals and that was too many points to overcome,” said Norwich head coach John Stewart.

Winning the singles play was in fact Vestal’s Cecilia Flores who defeated her teammate Angelique deRouen for the crown.

However, on the doubles side of the tournament Norwich's top duo of Makenzie Maynard and Caroline Stewart easily defeated each and every opponent, advancing to the finals. Following their finals victory on the second day of competition, Oct. 15, the duo had amassed a combined score of 48-5 in games played.